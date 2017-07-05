TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Essar Steel moves court against RBI's insolvency move
Business Standard

Govt plans to merge smaller trading firms with MMTC

A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

After oil, defence and construction sectors, the government is likely to consider merging of state-owned companies in the trading space.  Officials said a proposal to wind up State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC), and merging their assets with the bigger Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), could be considered. MMTC is the largest exporter of minerals from India and also the country’s largest bullion trader.  A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month. All ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Govt plans to merge smaller trading firms with MMTC

A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month

After the oil, defence and construction sectors, the government is likely to consider merging of state-owned companies in the trading space. Officials said a proposal to wind up State Trading Corporating and PEC, and merging their assets with the bigger MMTC, could be considered. MMTC is the largest exporter of minerals from India and also the country's largest bullion trader. A formal cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month. All three companies come under the commerce & industry ministry. STC and PEC are engaged in export and import of multiple commodities in bulk -- rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, edible oils, fertiliser, coal, bullion, wheat, sugar, pulses and more. STC was set up in 1956, primarily at the time to undertake trade with East European countries, beside supplementing private trade and industry in developing of export. PEC was incorporated as 'The Project and Equipment Corporation of India Limited' in 1971, as a subsidiary of STC, to ... After oil, defence and construction sectors, the government is likely to consider merging of state-owned companies in the trading space.  Officials said a proposal to wind up State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC), and merging their assets with the bigger Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), could be considered. MMTC is the largest exporter of minerals from India and also the country’s largest bullion trader.  A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month. All ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Govt plans to merge smaller trading firms with MMTC

A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month

After oil, defence and construction sectors, the government is likely to consider merging of state-owned companies in the trading space.  Officials said a proposal to wind up State Trading Corporation (STC) and Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC), and merging their assets with the bigger Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), could be considered. MMTC is the largest exporter of minerals from India and also the country’s largest bullion trader.  A formal Cabinet note on the proposal could be initiated as early as this month. All ...

image
Business Standard
177 22