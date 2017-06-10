GST could open up the domestic market for acquisitions: Adi Godrej

Godrej group Chairman Adi Godrej describes in an interview to Viveat Susan Pinto the way forward for the conglomerate after the implementation of the GST. Edited excerpts: What will be the group’s strategy post GST? We are expecting strong growth and are getting ready for it. This could mean putting up additional capacity. We are working on that. Additionally, there are gains that accrue on the warehousing and logistics front. We are taking steps there, too. Will you focus on the domestic market for acquisitions? We are looking at the domestic market for ...