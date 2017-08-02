GST impact: This festive season get discount but no gift voucher, freebie

Call it the goods and services tax (GST) effect. The coming festive season could be different from previous ones when it comes to sales-spurring promotional offers from consumer-product companies and retailers. Gift vouchers or freebies, most visible during festive season offers, are on their way out, with retailers preferring straight discounts to avoid compliance-related complications in the new indirect tax regime. “We have started giving straight discounts instead of giving gifts,” said an executive at Bestseller, which owns brands such as Vero Moda, ...