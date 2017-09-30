GST's maiden quarter: A three-month learning experience

In the three months since its roll-out, the goods and services tax (GST) has not led to a spike in prices of essential commodities or shortages, but it has made the lives of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as exporters, uncomfortable. Changes in rates for some sectors reflect flexibility in the system to adjust to emergent needs, but these have also irked certain segments such as automobile companies. Companies are also wary about anti-profiteering provisions and the yet-to-be-implemented e-way bill. Consumer price index-based inflation, ...