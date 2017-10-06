-
-
|
S.
No.
|
Chapter/
Heading/
Sub-heading/
Tariff item
|Description
|Present GST Rate
|GST Rate Recommended by the GST Council
|1.
|0804
|Mangoes sliced dried
|12%
|5%
|
2.
|1905 or 2106
|Khakra and plain chapati / roti
|12%
|5%
|3.
|
19 or 21
|Food preparations put up in unit containers and intended for free distribution to economically weaker sections of the society under a programme dulyapproved by the Central Government or any State Government, subject to specified conditions [Foot note 1]
|
18%
|
5 %
|4.
|21
|
Namkeens other than those put up in unit container and, -
(a) bearing a registered brand name; or
(b) bearing a brand name on which an actionable claim or enforceable right in a court of law is available [other than those where any actionable claim or enforceable right in respect of such brand name has been foregone voluntarily
[Foot note 2]
|12%
|5%
|5.
|2710
|Imposing GST only on the net quantity of superior kerosene oil [SKO] retained for the manufacture of Linear Alkyl Benzene [LAB]
|18%
|
18%
[Clarification to be issued]
|6.
|30
|
Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy medicines, other than those bearing a brand name
[Foot note 3]
|12%
|5%
|7.
|3213
|Poster Colour
|28%
|18%
|8.
|3407
|Modelling paste for children amusement
|28%
|18%
|9.
|3915
|Plastic waste, parings or scrap
|18%
|5%
|10.
|4004 00 00
|Rubber waste, parings or scrap
|18%
|5%
|11.
|4017 00 20
|Hard Rubber waste or scrap
|28%
|5%
|12.
|4707
|Paper waste or scrap
|12%
|5%
|13.
|4907
|Duty credit scrips
|5%
|Nil
|14.
|5401
|
Sewing thread of manmade filaments, whether or not put up for retail sale
|18%
|12%
|15.
|5402, 5404, 5406
|
All synthetic filament yarn, such as nylon, polyester, acrylic, etc.
|18%
|12%
|16.
|
5403, 5405, 5406
|All artificial filament yarn, such as viscose rayon, Cuprammonium,
|18%
|12%
|17.
|5508
|
Sewing thread of manmade staple fibres
|18%
|12%
|18.
|5509, 5510, 5511
|Yarn of manmade staple fibres
|18%
|12%
|19.
|5605
|Real Zari
|12%
|5%
|20.
|
6802
|All goods falling under heading 6802 [other than those of marble and granite or those which attract 12% GST]
|28%
|18%
|21.
|7001
|
Cullet or other waste or scrap of Glass
|18%
|5%
|22.
|8305
|
Fittings for loose-leaf binders or files, letter clips, letter corners, paper clips, indexing tags and similar office articles, of base metal; staples in strips (for example, for offices, upholstery, packaging), of base metal
|28%
|18%
|23.
|8483
|Plain Shaft Bearing 8483
|28%
|18%
|24.
|84
|
Parts suitable for use solely or principally with fixed Speed Diesel Engines of power not exceeding 15HP
|28%
|18%
|25.
|84 or 85
|Parts suitable for use solely or principally with power driven pumps primarily designed for handling water, namely, centrifugal pumps (horizontal and vertical), deep tube-well turbine pumps, submersible pumps, axial flow and mixed flow vertical pumps
|28%
|18%
|26.
|84 or 85
|E-Waste
|28%/18%
|5%
|27.
|Any Chapter
|Biomass briquettes
|18%
|5%
