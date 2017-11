The governments of and have said they will expedite a decision on issues holding back an expansion in bilateral trade and investment. Canadian minister for international trade, François-Philippe Champagne, met Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday. Despite Canada’s southern neighbour, America, being India’s largest export destination, bilateral trade has remained low with Two-way trade was $6.1 billion in 2016-17, down two per cent, after a five per cent rise the year before.