India, China to fuel 50% of rise in global oil demand in 5 years, says IEA

and are set to contribute nearly 50 per cent to the increase in the for oil over the next five years, the (IEA) said in its report on oil sector for 2018. According to IEA, demand is expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.2 million barrels per day (mbd) until 2023, as the would reach 104.7 mbd, up by 6.9 mb day from 2018. “As China’s economy becomes more consumer-oriented, the rate of growth in slows down to 2023, compared with the 2010-17 period. By comparison, the pace of growth will pick up slightly in India,” it says. The report says that though there is no peak in sight, the pace of growth will slow down to 1 mb per day by 2023 after expanding by 1.4 mb per day in 2018. “There are signs of substitution of oil by other energy sources in various countries. A prime example is China, which has some of the world’s most-stringent fuel efficiency and emission regulations. As the country recognises the urgent need to tackle poor air quality in cities, efforts are intensifying,” it adds. The report highlighted that sales of were rising and there was strong growth in the deployment of natural gas vehicles, particularly in fleets of trucks and buses. It said a rising number of electric buses and LNG-fuelled trucks in would significantly slow down gasoil demand growth. “ is likely to tighten by 2023 with increased risk of price volatility.

The market could go through two phases during the next six years. Through 2020, record supply from non- countries more than covers expected demand growth. By 2023, if investments remain insufficient, the effective global spare capacity cushion falls to only 2.2 per cent of demand and raises the possibility of oil prices becoming more volatile until new supplies come on line,” research agency said in its comments on the report. It added that there would still be a continued reliance on countries for a major share of global supply.