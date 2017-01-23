India-US merchandise trade: With Trump at helm, India keeps fingers crossed

- US
is the biggest merchandise
export destination (among countries) for India
- India
has huge trade surplus with the US
— over $20 billion a year in the past five years
- Policies of the Donald Trump
administration, in terms of protecting US
interests, are bound to be vital concern for India
- New Delhi is yet to engage with the new US
administration over trade issues
- Intellectual property: India
is already one of the worst offenders in the eyes of the US
administration in terms of intellectual property regime. But, we used our bilateral platform, India-US
Trade Policy Forum, with the Obama
administration to make it see sense, for instance about our drugs industry in terms of generics
Trade expert Biswajit Dhar says:
“The Obama
administration, over the past two years has been telling New Delhi that it should do something about trade deficit that the US
has with India. If, instead of market forces, the Trump
administration manages trade, it can have serious implications globally, including for India. But, since the Trump
administration is talking about protecting US
interest, it would be another area which India
needs to watch out”
Trade barriers
India
and US
have been at loggerheads over poultry and solar energy, which the former lost out in WTO. However, if there are barriers imposed by the US
that hurt India's interests, then New Delhi will certainly have to redo what it does in terms of its engagement, even in terms of challenging US
in WTO, feels Dhar