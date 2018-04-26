India will network with Asia's major oil buyers for better sellers: Pradhan

India will work to create a network with other major oil buyers in Asia, such as China, and Japan, to negotiate better terms with sellers, the country’s Oil Minister said in New Delhi on Thursday.

“I see bigger co-operation between four bigger economies of Asia... India will try to create a network between these four economies,” he said.

“All the four major Asian economies should come together. And India will try to create a network for that within the four countries,” he said, referring to a need to have a greater say in importing crude oil from OPEC nations.