Infographic: Key indicators in focus as RBI decides its policy stance

October 4 will mark the completion of one-year since governor announced his first monetary policy after taking charge. The day will also mark the anniversary of the inception of six-member (MPC) which did away with the earlier practice of governor singlehandedly taking a call on

MPC, under the governorship of Patel, reduced the repurchase (repo) rate by 25 basis points (bps) last year in its October policy review. It came out with another 25-bps cut in August and is set to kick off the October 3-4 policy meeting on Tuesday. The is unlikely to tinker with repo rate with nine of the 10 economists polled by Business Standard expecting status quo.