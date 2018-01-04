Infographic: Status-check of old power units to be retired or replaced

JUST IN
To meet climate change targets, govt will retire power-generating units operating for over 25 years or replace them with super-critical units. A look at these veteran units and their present status

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The power ministry in 2015 notified that power-generating units operating for more than 25 years would either be retired or replaced with efficient super-critical units, which use less coal and water but have high emission standards. Replacement with better technology would entail higher costs and thereby mean costlier power for consumers. Recently, Power Minister R K Singh clarified that the impact on final tariff would be close to 60-90 paise per unit. Average tariff for coal-based power in India is around Rs 4-5 a unit. Escalation in tariff might hurt power distribution companies but the government expects to meet its climate change-mitigating targets through this move.
 
Business Standard does a round-up of the 25-year-old veteran power units and their status at present.

 
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 14:01 IST

