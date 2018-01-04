Infographic: Status-check of old power units to be retired or replaced

The power ministry in 2015 notified that power-generating units operating for more than 25 years would either be retired or replaced with efficient super-critical units, which use less coal and water but have high emission standards. Replacement with better technology would entail higher costs and thereby mean costlier power for consumers. Recently, R K Singh clarified that the impact on final tariff would be close to 60-90 paise per unit. Average tariff for coal-based power in India is around Rs 4-5 a unit. Escalation in tariff might hurt power distribution companies but the government expects to meet its climate change-mitigating targets through this move.



Business Standard does a round-up of the 25-year-old veteran power units and their status at present.