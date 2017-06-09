Interest rate cut need of the hour, FinMin to tell PM Modi

Top finance ministry officials are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to highlight the merit of cutting interest rates through a presentation on economic growth and inflation. This follows the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to hold rates in four consecutive meetings. The government is keen on a rate cut to help boost the economy, especially after the January-March quarter recorded a GDP growth rate of just 6.1 per cent. In that backdrop, when the six-member MPC decided to hold interest rates again on Wednesday, North Block wants to discuss with the PM the ...
