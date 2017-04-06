LIVE RBI policy review: Reverse repo rate raised to 6%, repo rate unchanged

Enter the characters shown in the image.

The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the reverse repo rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent. Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent. GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.

3:20 PM Farm loan waiver undermines honest credit culture and entails transfer of taxpayers' money: RBI chief Urjit Patel

3:05 PM We need to have consensus that loan waiver promises are eschewed: Urjit Patel

3:00 PM A pilot project is being launched by RBI for financial literacy in the country: RBI

2:59 PM The pace of remonetisation will continue to trigger a rebound in discretionary consumer spending: RBI

2:57 PM The various indicators of stressed assets have further deteriorated

2:56 PM CPI inflation set to undershoot 5 per cent target for Jan-March: Urjit Patel

2:55 PM We will soon announce measures to deal with stressed balance sheets and it will lead us to the path of healthy banking: Urjit Patel

2:53 PM RBI is focused on removing the liquidity overhang in the system: Urjit Patel

2:53 PM There was surge in liquidity in system after demonetisation which RBI had to absorb: Governor Urjit Patel

2:53 PM RBI has employed various methods to soak up liquidity: Urjit Patel

2:52 PM Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep rates unchanged: Urjit Patel

2:52 PM RBI has employed various methods to soak up liquidity: Urjit Patel

2:51 PM Policy decision was a unanimous call by the Monetary Policy Committee

2:40 PM RBI sets inflation target at 4.5 per cent for H1 of FY18 and 5 per cent for H2 of FY18.

2:40 PM Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4 per cent.

2:37 PM GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17, says RBI

2:36 PM Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent

2:31 PM Reverse repo rate raised to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent

2:30 PM RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%

2:25 PM Repo rate: is 6.25 per cent now, while the RBI has changed its stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative'

1:46 PM Special deposit facility: Economists expect creation of non-collateralised liquidity parking instrument in this policy

1:40 PM Economists say: uncertain monsoon can flare up prices. So RBI would likely wait before deciding the way for rates to go

1:34 PM Now that US Federal Reserve has signalled that at least two more rate hikes will ensue in 2017, market participants will look for RBI's take on the same.

The market has been eagerly waiting for the government and RBI’s announcement on a speedy resolution to the banks' non-performing assets (NPAs) ever since Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that Finmin is working in close consultation with RBI to arrive at a solution.

12:58 PM Market experts expect the central bank to introduce measures to squeeze excess liquidity out of the banking system and deal with banks’ bad loan woes.



