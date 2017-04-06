The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the Reverse Repo Rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent.
Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent. GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.
LIVE RBI policy review: Reverse repo rate raised to 6%, repo rate unchanged
RBI policy review will take place at 2:30 pm
The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the Reverse Repo Rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent.
