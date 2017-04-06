TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Services sector expands for a second straight month in March
Business Standard

LIVE RBI policy review: Reverse repo rate raised to 6%, repo rate unchanged

RBI policy review will take place at 2:30 pm

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI, RBI monetary policy
Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the Reverse Repo Rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent.

Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent. GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

LIVE RBI policy review: Reverse repo rate raised to 6%, repo rate unchanged

RBI policy review will take place at 2:30 pm

RBI policy review will take place at 2:30 pm The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the Reverse Repo Rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent.

Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent. GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17. image
Business Standard
177 22

LIVE RBI policy review: Reverse repo rate raised to 6%, repo rate unchanged

RBI policy review will take place at 2:30 pm

The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. However, the Reverse Repo Rate has been raised to 6 per cent. Cash Reserve Ratio has remained unchanged at 4 per cent.

Marginal Standing Facility Rate cut by 25 basis points. Now it stands at 6.5 per cent. GVA growth is projected to be 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.

image
Business Standard
177 22