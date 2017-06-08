Milk at Rs 50 a litre: Maharashtra farmers demand higher price from govt

Maharashtra's farmers have urged the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to ensure realisation from milk at Rs 50 per litre, almost double the price they are currently paid by dairy companies and organised retailers.

Dairy companies have been paying farmers between Rs 21 and Rs 28 per litre depending upon the supply-demand equations.

Organised dairies, however, sell milk to consumers at Rs 40-50 per litre and unorganised players at Rs 60-70 per litre.

"Prices of animal feed keep rising frequently, which does not get reflected in the milk prices supplied to dairies. So, milk farmers should be paid at least Rs 50 a litre for milk supplied to dairies and organised retailers. Anything below Rs 50 a litre will discourage farmers from milk production," said Balasaheb Bahawudkar, a farmer in Nashik.

The state's farmers have been protesting for the past eight days with the closure of mandis. Farmers have been pouring thousands of litres of milk on the roads in protest of lower prices and the recently announced ban on the sale of animals for slaughtering.

"A buffalo costs Rs 100,000 for milk while the same cost Rs 50,000-60,000 after she stops producing milk. The government's regulation prevents the sale of unproductive animals, including buffalo, which means a total loss to farmers. Apart from that, even an unproductive buffalo requires Rs 400 fodder a day. To prevent this additional cost, we have no option but to release our unproductive animals on the road," said a farmer, who did not wish to be named, with around 400 animals.