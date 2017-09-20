More input tax credit claims on pre-GST stocks to raise govt woes

Another set of claims of input tax credit on stocks from the period before the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) is likely to aggravate the government’s problems. While the government is rattled by the input tax credit (ITC) claimed for pre-GST stocks because it accounted for more than 68 per cent of the taxes paid in the new tax regime, more claims are expected from traders and retailers without invoices. For the close to Rs 95,000 crore revenue collected so far in July, around Rs 65,000 crore has been claimed as input tax credit by filing TRAN 1 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?