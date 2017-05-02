MP becomes first state to formally shift to January-December financial year

The next Budget session of the state Assembly will be held in December 2017 or January 2018, while the next financial year
will start from January 2018.
“From now onwards, the financial year
in the state will be from January to December,” according to s statement from the state government.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, directed all the state departments to prepare road maps of work to be done with full details of targets to be met in the next quarter, half-year and full year. Officials said after Madhya Pradesh, other BJP-ruled states will also gradually change their financial year
from April-March to January-December.
The Central government had constituted a high-level committee under former Chief Economic Advisor Shanker Acharya to examine "desirability and feasibility" of having a new financial year.
The report hasn't been made public yet.
As a colonial legacy, India started following April-March period as financial year
after getting Independence.
The Niti Aayog panel, headed by its member Bibek Debroy, has had also reportedly favoured following the calendar year as the financial year.
A change in the financial year would require amendments in various states and the change in tax laws during the transitional period.
