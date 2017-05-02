MP becomes first state to formally shift to January-December financial year

has become the first state in the country to formally switch to a format, with the state Cabineton Tuesday approving the proposed move.

The next Budget session of the state Assembly will be held in December 2017 or January 2018, while the next will start from January 2018.

“From now onwards, the in the state will be from January to December,” according to s statement from the state government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, directed all the state departments to prepare road maps of work to be done with full details of targets to be met in the next quarter, half-year and full year. Officials said after Madhya Pradesh, other BJP-ruled states will also gradually change their from April-March to

Prime Minister in a recent meeting of the Niti Aayog has urged states to share their views on changing the from April-March to

The Central government had constituted a high-level committee under former Chief Economic Advisor Shanker Acharya to examine "desirability and feasibility" of having a new The report hasn't been made public yet.

As a colonial legacy, India started following April-March period as after getting Independence.

The Niti Aayog panel, headed by its member Bibek Debroy, has had also reportedly favoured following the calendar year as the A change in the financial year would require amendments in various states and the change in tax laws during the transitional period.