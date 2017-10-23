Navi Mumbai airport: Project focus now on fundraising

Focus on the Navi Mumbai airport has shifted to the GVK-led consortium’s ability to raise more funds for the Rs 16,000-crore project. The project monitoring panel of the Maharashtra government has finally approved the group’s financial bid. The matter now goes to the state cabinet. The first phase is expected to require an investment of Rs 5,500 crore, for capacity of 10 million passengers annually. It is to be completed in three to four years. The project will be implemented by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL, run by the GVK group), through a joint ...
