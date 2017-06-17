Odisha suggests uniform coding to check illegal sand mining

“Illegal sand mining
is rampant in some states. We have proposed to the Union ministry that a coding system be introduced so that all states prevent interstate movement of material excavated through illegal mining. If the ministry agrees to the idea, a detailed plan can be worked out”, an Odisha
government official has said.
Other states like Jharkhand, Punjab
and Karnataka
are also grappling with the problem of illegal sand mining.
Though Punjab
has started e-auction of sand mines
and collected Rs 170.28 crore as revenue, the illegalities with sand mining
still persist. The Jharkhand
government feels that the problem of illegal sand mining
needs to be seriously tackled by the central government. In Karnataka, sand availability is a big issue because of unchecked mining. The state government is in favour of constituting a central committee to monitor the illegal mining of sand.
In Chhattisgarh, grants of sand mining
have been delegated to the panchayat or the local body.
Illegal sand mining
has triggered a serious environmental concerns. According to the United Nations, it contributes to land erosion, compromises water security and affects the climate. It also threatens the existence of over 70 per cent of the world’s beaches.
