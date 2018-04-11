Soon, you may have to pay highway toll based on distance actually travelled

Each time a vehicle pays a toll on a national highway, its movement could now be mapped for the distance it actually travels on that road. This would be done to charge toll in proportion to the road facility used by that vehicle. Pilot run for such "geo-fencing" on the Delhi-Mumbai highway is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Authority of India (NHAI) is finalising the proposal of charging a toll based on the distance travelled.

uses GPS or RFID technology to create a virtual geographic boundary, which would, in turn, enable software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area.

According to an official, “The pilot run on the Delhi-Mumbai will begin in the next two to three weeks for the to gauge the entry and exit of vehicles.”

The idea to have a toll plaza at every entry and exit point of a highway is to ensure that the commuter only pays for the amount of distance travelled.

According to the Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates are to be revised every year with effect from April 1. According to the present policy, in case of six-laning projects where four lanes are already constructed, tolling is started immediately even before completion of highways.

According to a source in the know, the proposal requires making amendments to the existing tolling policy and may need an approval from the Cabinet. The necessary changes are currently being deliberated by the and the

The initiative is in line with the government’s move to have FASTags for a seamless commute on the The move which was aimed at ending congestion at the besides ensuring a leakage-proof toll revenue collection was introduced in September 2017.

Fixed on the front windscreen of vehicles, FASTags use radio frequency identification technology and allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas, currently through designated lanes, without waiting in the queue as the payment is made electronically.