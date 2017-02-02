Pilots for cash transfer in lieu of PDS failing in three UTs

Govt study finds pilots in these UTs not successful in achieving target even after a year

After more than a year of their launch, government’s pilot programmes to replace subsidised food grains with cash in three union territories, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Puducherry have failed, suggests results of an ongoing study commissioned by the Niti Aayog and the department of food of the Union government. These results were submitted in August 2016. The research found that 50% of the people were receiving either nothing or less cash than they were entitled in lieu of the subsidised grains that were stopped under the pilots starting from September 2015 till May ...

Nitin Sethi