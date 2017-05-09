PM Modi to take call on Universal Basic Income in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government, along with Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, is preparing a detailed presentation for the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the implementation of universal basic income (UBI) in the strife-torn state. This will envisage eliminating all other form of subsidies for beneficiaries and replace it with an equivalent amount of cash in their bank accounts.

The final decision on whether to implement the programme in J&K rests with Prime Minister J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and Subramanian’s teams are preparing a detailed presentation, which will likely be submitted to the PMO by the end of this month.

“There have been discussions on implementing UBI in J&K, not just as a pilot in some districts, but in the entire state,” said an official aware of the deliberations. “The Finance Minister is also supportive of the idea. A presentation will now be made for the PMO,” the person said.

Though the concept of UBI has been around for quite some time, Subramanian spoke at length about it in his 2016-17 Economic Survey. “Universal Basic Income is a radical and compelling paradigm shift in thinking about both social justice and a productive economy. It could be to the twenty first century what civil and political rights were to the twentieth,” Subramanian had said.

Subramanian made a case that UBI would eliminate misallocation that exist in current subsidy schemes. But there have been doubts on the feasibility of such a programme, as it could involve first getting rid of popular schemes like the National Food Security Scheme. Jaitley has said that while he is in favour of cash payment to poor in lieu of existing subsidies, something as ambitious as UBI cannot exist alongside other schemes. It has to replace those schemes.

Drabu spoke of wanting to implement UBI in J&K in his last budget in January, even before Subramanian’s survey. He has made a presentation to Jaitley on the matter.