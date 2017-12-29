Even as the coal supply crunch, which lasted for 3 months, is inching towards a resolution, it might not cheer the power sector yet. With PLF or plant utilisation falling to 59% in November and the gap between demand & supply increasing, the power sector may end 2017 with a gloom.
Power sector may end 2017 on a bleak note
Here is a graphic explaining the woes of power sector
Business Standard Last Updated at December 29, 2017 02:33 IST
http://mybs.in/2UbFcs5
