JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Mumbai cruise terminal to be revamped
Business Standard

Power sector may end 2017 on a bleak note

Here is a graphic explaining the woes of power sector

Business Standard 

Coal shortages are back

Even as the coal supply crunch, which lasted for 3 months, is inching towards a resolution, it might not cheer the power sector yet. With PLF or plant utilisation falling to 59% in November and the gap between demand & supply increasing, the power sector may end 2017 with a gloom.

Power sector may end 2017 on a bleak note

Power sector may end 2017 on a bleak note
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 02:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements