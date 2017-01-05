RBI in the process of counting old notes returned to banks

The (RBI) on Thursday clarified that it was in the process of counting how much in old have been returned, eliminating double counting, to the system and the various numbers quoted in media are unverified.

The periodic numbers released by the Reserve Bank, the last being Rs 12.4 lakh crore till December 10, were based on aggregation of accounting entries done at the large no of currency chests all over the country.

“Now that the scheme has come to an end on December 30, 2016, these figures would need to be reconciled with the physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors/ possible double counts etc.,” a statement on the RBI website said.



Till such process is completed, any estimate may not indicate the actual numbers of the returned, RBI said, adding, “RBI is taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs (specified bank notes) received at an early date.”