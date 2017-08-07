Remove tax uncertainty

There is no doubt that the goods and services tax (GST) has the potential to make far-reaching positive changes to the structure of the Indian economy. It may, as time passes and as it is fine-tuned, reduce costs all round and lead to great efficiency gains by ensuring businesses find it easier to operate in the country. However, it is also true that the current GST is an imperfect political compromise, with too many different tax rates and too much scope for rent-seeking and alteration that would dilute the positive impact of this reform. It has become increasingly evident that to unlock ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?