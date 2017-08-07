Remove tax uncertainty

There is no doubt that the goods and services tax (GST) has the potential to make far-reaching positive changes to the structure of the Indian economy. It may, as time passes and as it is fine-tuned, reduce costs all round and lead to great efficiency gains by ensuring businesses find it easier to operate in the country. However, it is also true that the current GST is an imperfect political compromise, with too many different tax rates and too much scope for rent-seeking and alteration that would dilute the positive impact of this reform. It has become increasingly evident that to unlock ...