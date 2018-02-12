Robust IIP seen in December, though a tad lower than November's 17-mth high

-
After registering the highest growth in 17 months in November, the index of industrial production (IIP) may remain robust in December, lead indicators point out. This is largely due to the low base effect a year ago, which was brought about by demonetisation. Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation also hit a 17-month high in December, but may cool down a bit in January. IIP data for December, out in this evening along with CPI for January, will be crucial for the second advance estimates of GDP for 2017-18, which will be released by the end of this month. IIP constitutes only a fourth of the data for industry in GDP these days, with the bulk taken from corporate results filed with MCA 21 or the stock exchanges. Also, price deflators in GDP are different from CPI inflation or even WPI inflation, but may correspond to broad movements. IIP growth rose to 8.4 per cent in November, from just two per cent the previous month. Economists believe the index may remain strong due to the low base effect in December 2016. IIP had contracted 0.4 per cent in December 2016. Despite core sector growth at a 5-month low of four per cent in December, Aditi Nayar, principal economist with Icra has pegged industrial production growth at about 8 per cent again in December. The sector makes up about 40 per cent of IIP. "Overall, IIP growth may remain robust at around eight per cent in December 2017, despite the sequential dip in the performance of the core sector," she said. Based on the available trends, she expected a continued divergence in manufacturing growth, compared with that of mining and electricity, in the IIP in December. It was manufacturing that posted double-digit growth, while expansion in mining and electricity were below five per cent in November. State Bank of India group chief economist, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, also projected IIP to grow at a robust rate in December, albeit bit slower than November's. He estimated IIP expansion at over six per cent. "The 8.4 per cent IIP growth in November is possibly no flash in the pan and a six-plus per cent growth in December as per the SBI Index cannot be ruled out,” Ghosh said. The yearly SBI Composite Index stood at 52.1 points (moderate growth) for January, compared to 53.1 (moderate growth) in December. Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, echoed the view that December 2017 IIP may be strong because of the low base in December 2016.
Also, global demand is on the uptick and affect India's industrial production, he said. However, broad-based IIP growth may be more crucial for the economy, even if it is a bit lower, he said. The IIP growth in November was led by double-digit growth in infrastructure and consumer non-durables, and close to double-digit growth in capital goods (9.4 per cent). However, primary goods and consumer durable goods could post sub-5 per cent growth this time. Pant said CPI inflation for January is likely to be closer to that in December, but with a downward bias. Inflation rose to 5.21 per cent in December from 4.88 per cent the previous month, largely due to the surge in food prices, which rose to 4.96 per cent from 4.35 per cent over this period. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its recent policy review had raised its projection for inflation to 5.1 per cent for the fourth quarter of the current financial year from the earlier forecast of 4.3-4.7 per cent. It attributed its outlook to a less-than-expected fall in food prices during winter, petroleum price rise and impact of house rent allowance implemented by the government in August. Pant said CPI will cool down for some months after January but will turn volatile thereafter till JUly. He said it is complex to assess the government decision on offering a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers at 50 per cent over than their cost of production, calculated on the basis of A2+FL, as announced in the Budget. However, the January data will not bear that impact. Nayar of Icra expects inflation to mellow down to around five per cent due to moderating vegetable and sugar prices. Ghosh projects inflation to ease slightly to about 5.14 per cent. He says vegetable prices may stay put at present levels in the first half of the calendar year. Even then, overall inflation may go up in April-May to 5.6-5.7 per cent, due to the low base effect of the previous year. The second half of 2018 will see cooling down and a couple of months may witness inflation below four per cent as well, he said.
