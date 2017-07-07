Scrap electoral bonds, bring law to regulate political parties: Chhokar

Jagdish Chhokar, founder-member of the Association for Democratic Reforms and former professor at Indian Institute of Management, says there should be a law to regulate the functioning of political parties. In an interview to Sahil Makkar, he says the government must scrap the idea of floating electoral bonds as it reduces transparency in political funding. Edited excerpts: On his last day in office, former chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi expressed reservations about political funding. What are your views? The Budget speech and post-Budget briefings suggested ...