RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit capital
Business Standard

Share of exports in GDP at 14-year low of 19.4%

Exports up just 1.2% in Q1 despite strong rebound in global trade in goods and services

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The share of export in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined to a 14-year low during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (FY18). Growth in export of goods and services has remained below overall economic growth since FY15.  Exports were up only 1.2 per cent at constant prices during the first quarter of FY18, against 5.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in GDP during the period. In value terms, India’s exports has been stagnant at around Rs 24 lakh crore (at 2011-12 prices) in the past three years, against 24 per cent cumulative ...

First Published: Mon, September 25 2017. 23:59 IST

