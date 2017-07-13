Smart Cities: After 2 years, only 6.3% of projects under implementation

Contracts awarded for only 23% of projects under the Atal Mission

Two years after launch of the ambitious Smart Cities project and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the National Democratic Alliance government does not have much to showcase yet. Under the Smart Cities project, of the 2,895 projects worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore, only 181 projects (6.3 per cent) valued at Rs 6,413 crore are under implementation. Of the 4,672 projects launched under AMRUT, contracts have been awarded for only 1,075 or 23 per cent till date, reveal data accessed by Business Standard. Under AMRUT, the government is ...

Sahil Makkar & Ishan Bakshi