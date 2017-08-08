Socio-economic census to go through regular updates

There could be regular updates to India’s pioneering social dashboard, the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC). A panel of secretaries, including those from the ministries of rural development, statistics and finance, along with officers from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), are expected to decide at what intervals the data should be updated as a “social registry”. But it will not link these to caste. As a mark of its confidence in the results gleaned from the exercise, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared the ...