Industry's last chance to register for GST
Taxmann launches GST compliance software

BS Reporter 

Taxmann, a recognised GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the government, on Thursday introduced its goods and services tax (GST) compliance software, ‘One Solution’ in Ahmedabad. 

One Solution is an integrated software for all GST and income tax compliances. The compliances under the GST are time-bound and every month, a registered dealer has to file three returns and an annual return, which means every taxpayer will file 37 returns in a year. 

To file these returns, taxpayers will need to maintain a database of key information, like Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN Codes) of goods, services, address and GSTN of customers, which will be stated in each GST invoice and GST return. 

To help taxpayers, Taxmann is providing the facility to create masters of all key information in the GST Module of One Solution. It will enable taxpayers to collect all required information from the parties, so that GST-compliant invoices can be issued from July 1 onwards.

