Taxmann launches GST compliance software

Taxmann, a recognised Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the government, on Thursday introduced its (GST) compliance software, ‘One Solution’ in Ahmedabad.

One Solution is an integrated software for all and income tax compliances. The compliances under the are time-bound and every month, a registered dealer has to file three returns and an annual return, which means every taxpayer will file 37 returns in a year.

To file these returns, taxpayers will need to maintain a database of key information, like Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN Codes) of goods, services, address and GSTN of customers, which will be stated in each invoice and return.

To help taxpayers, is providing the facility to create masters of all key information in the Module of One Solution. It will enable taxpayers to collect all required information from the parties, so that GST-compliant invoices can be issued from July 1 onwards.