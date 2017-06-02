Taxmann launches GST compliance software

Taxmann, a recognised GST
Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the government, on Thursday introduced its goods and services tax
(GST) compliance software, ‘One Solution’ in Ahmedabad.
One Solution is an integrated software for all GST
and income tax compliances. The compliances under the GST
are time-bound and every month, a registered dealer has to file three returns and an annual return, which means every taxpayer will file 37 returns in a year.
To file these returns, taxpayers will need to maintain a database of key information, like Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN Codes) of goods, services, address and GSTN of customers, which will be stated in each GST
invoice and GST
return.
To help taxpayers, Taxmann
is providing the facility to create masters of all key information in the GST
Module of One Solution. It will enable taxpayers to collect all required information from the parties, so that GST-compliant invoices can be issued from July 1 onwards.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU