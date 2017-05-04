This Chhatisgarh district used mineral funds to teach talented tribal kids

Jashpur DC uses DMF money to provide specialised educate 30 poor but bright tribal students

The predominantly tribal district of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh has set an example of how effectively and fruitfully funds from the (DMF) can be used to support welfare measures.



The District Collector of Jashpur, Priyanka Shukla, a doctor-turned-bureaucrat, had taken the initiative to bestow quality education to 30 students belonging to economically weaker sections of society. Most the 30 students come from tribal families. It was Shukla's innovation to design a project called 'Dream 30' to provide quality and specialised education to students till Class X.



“We realised it was important to give meritorious students an opportunity to build a strong base for themselves before entering high school,” Shukla said, adding that that what what motivated them to launch Dream 30. Under the scheme, launched in May last year, 200 students applied while 30 were selected for enrolment to the residential school for best education.



The programme is fully funded by DMF, a trust set up as a non-profit body in the districts affected by the mining works and to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining operations. It is funded through the contributions from miners. On 16 September 2015, Centre issued a notification directing states to set up



“The is helping us to take different initiatives in various sectors specially education, health, agriculture, irrigation etc,” Shukla said. A corpus of Rs 30 crore had been created in the in Jashpur, which has 67 per cent tribal population. The “Dream 30” project costs Rs 475,000.



The first batch had fetched the desired results. Two students were among 10 toppers in class X Chhattisgarh board exams while four secured above 96 per cent.



Shukla, who don’t miss to visit the school once in fortnight, said 60 per cent of Dream 30 students secured above 90 per cent. Jodhan Ram, who belongs to particularly vulnerable Pahari Korba tribe, stands as a mjor example of mission’s success. In class IX, he secured 43 per cent while cleared the Xth board with 71 per cent marks.

