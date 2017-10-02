Towards good and simple

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has hinted that the goods and services tax (GST) regime could be further rationalised once the indirect tax structure becomes revenue-neutral. Such a rationalisation could result in fewer tax slabs and, possibly, lower rates. For instance, as Mr Jaitley mentioned in a Lok Sabha discussion in August, there is scope for merging the two tax rates – 12 per cent and 18 per cent – into a single bracket in such a manner that it does not lead to increased inflation. At present, the GST structure has five slabs – 0, 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, ...