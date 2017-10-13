Trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bn in Sept; exports rise 26%

Country's narrowed to $8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was $11.64 billion in August.





In the third month after GST was introduced in July, export growth picked up mainly due to rising global crude prices. A significant rise in the export of apparels and pharmaceutical products also pushed up overall outbound shipments that grew for 13 straight months after contracting for more than a year. Merchandise for September rose 26% from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.In the third month after GST was introduced in July, export growth picked up mainly due to rising global crude prices. A significant rise in the export of apparels and pharmaceutical products also pushed up overall outbound shipments that grew for 13 straight months after contracting for more than a year.

Goods last month were $37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09% from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed, down from the 21% rise seen in August.