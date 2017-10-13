Trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bn in Sept; exports rise 26%

-
ALSO READExports rise 3.94% to $22.54 bn in July; trade deficit widens to $11.45 bn Led by gold imports, May trade deficit jumps to 30-month high India-China trade balance agreement remain a non-starter after 3 years April exports rise 20% for eighth straight month at $24.6 bn Does tackling bilateral trade gaps work?
-
In the third month after GST was introduced in July, export growth picked up mainly due to rising global crude prices. A significant rise in the export of apparels and pharmaceutical products also pushed up overall outbound shipments that grew for 13 straight months after contracting for more than a year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU