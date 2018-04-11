Will raising minimum support price necessarily lead to higher inflation?

As the government gets down to formalising a mechanism through which to ensure a large number of get the benefit of increased (MSP), the big question is how much will a guaranteed rise in MSP impact and in which crops.

From the government’s main think-tank NITI Aayog to industry leaders and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all have expressed fears that any major increase in MSP on the lines of the 2018-19 Budget announcement would naturally push up inflation, if not immediately, in the next six to eight months.

However, there also are views that are contrary to this. Some experts believe that any inflationary impact of the government guaranteeing an MSP 50 per cent more than cost won’t be uniform and would be crop-specific for a temporary period. This could be addressed by the government through an increase in supplies, either domestically or through higher imports.

A case in point is maize. Maize MSP for the 2017-18 kharif season has been fixed at Rs 1,425 per quintal, while the cost of production is Rs 1,044 per quintal. This means an average return of around 36.49 per cent over cost of production.

broadly is all input cost plus own and family labour while comprehensive cost (C2) includes all paid out expenses incurred, plus imputed value of unpaid family labour alongwith rentals and interest foregone on owned land and fixed capital.

To fulfill government’s promise of 50 per cent returns over cost, maize MSP in the coming kharif season onwards (2018-19) has to necessarily go up by 14.5 per cent.

This, many experts say is bound to push up in the domestic market and also that of supplementary industries namely feed and poultry.

But, the counter view to this is that factually, the (FHP) of many crops in India has been more than the MSP, though 2016 has been a big exception. When prices fetched outside the is more, why would anybody bother what happens to MSP?

A NITI Aayog paper, recently floated suggesting models of procurement, had in fact advocated for better markets and reducing the gap between producer and consumers to prevent prices from flaring up.

Data shows that of the 23 major crops for which Centre declares MSP, rates of almost 13 need to be raised from the coming kharif harvest season to match the Centre’s promise of guaranteeing a return which is 50 per cent more than cost.

Of them maximum increase (that is more than 30 per cent) has to be in the MSPs of ragi, jowar, sunflower seed and niger seed.

In ragi, the current MSP is around Rs 1,900 per quintal, while the cost is estimated to be Rs 1861 per quintal, giving a return of just 2.10 per cent over cost.

This means to match 2018-19 Budget announcement government will have to raise its MSP by a whopping 48 per cent. Now, how much that will push ragi prices in the local market remains to be seen. (see chart)

“I don’t think there will be a uniform inflationary impact due to increased MSPs, it would largely be crop specific. In wheat and rice, the public distribution system would support any inflationary impact, while in others imports can be an option. It remains to be seen,” P K Joshi, South-Asia Director of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) tells Business Standard.

He said research was done by them (IFPRI) based on empirical evidence showed that in pulses, increased MSPs don’t always transfer into inflationary impact.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist in CARE Ratings too feels that there won’t be a big uniform rise in inflation if MSPs are raised by 50 per cent over cost as in many cases market prices are ruling higher.

However, former secretary Shiraz Hussain thinks otherwise.

“Even if there isn’t an immediate inflationary impact because of increased MSPs, but in a period of six to eight months they are bound to push up prices when rural markets recover,” Hussain said.

He said in crops like cotton, any arbitrary increase in MSP without looking at market dynamics will kill its international demand.

Medium Staple cotton MSP has to rise by 27 per cent and long staple by 18 per cent from the current levels of Rs 4,020 and Rs 4,320 a quintal respectively to ensure a 50 per cent return over cost in 2018-19.

But, how much this increase will elevate farmer woes remains to be seen. This requires a big procurement drive as historically less than 10 per cent have benefited from MSPs as these are limited to a few crops.

