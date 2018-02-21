'With no govt support, EVs cannot fill in space vacated by diesel'

The government's decision of not coming up with a separate electric vehicle policy opens the door to another incentive system that could piggyback on efficiency standards. Such a system is already prevalent in and Experts believe until promotes electrification, there will be a gap in the auto space. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are not going to be able to absorb the entire cost of emission and efficiency standards, therefore, will get more expensive and consumers will turn to "Just waiting for to get more expensive is not enough. The not only needs to invest in promoting electrification and charge points, but make sure that India has a more stable power supply," Andrew Fulbrook, director of global powertrain forecasting at consultancy firm IHS Automotive told Business Standard. This, he says, would mean that the is getting consumers ready for a bigger challenge than just incentivising " electric vehicle will be predominantly because of the successful, effective and swift demonisation of diesel," Fulbrook said. In China, the United States and Europe, manufacturers have a target for economy or CO2 emission for their fleet. "India may form a credit system very similar to We do have CO2 regulation but nothing is being done to engineer the outcome of manufacture’s ability. Generally, some engineering needs to be done to produce the change." According to Fulbrook, India is still 10 years behind so there is a headroom to refine proposition. " are not going to bring high specification engine here if they don’t need to. and Japan are extracting as much as they can in terms of economy and emission reduction from engines. Not much is left to extract from them for technology." After moving to BS-VI emission norms, will become less attractive and manufacturers will have to eventually turn away from it, though they will be able to meet their emission targets, he says. " comes to fore again. Hybrids will be a low volume. Even will be expensive because you are asking the consumers to use a low-range vehicle, change their behaviour in terms of charging the vehicle instead of filling it up with fuel," says Fulbrook.

Besides, there are not a large number of products to choose from. "There is demonisation of and confusion so what we will see is a gap similar to what we have seen in the European market. Consumers are being pushed out of and they are shifting towards ones and not towards or What we are seeing is CO2 numbers not getting down but becoming flatter and flatter. We are left with a chunk of time in the middle where we have not lined up the variables. The has not engineered the situation well. I fear that will happen in India," says Fulbrook.

In 2023, there will be pan-implementation of BS-VI norms in India. Potentially, India could also move to real driving emission (RDE) and Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) laboratory test that is used to measure consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars. OEM is not going to be able to absorb that and, therefore, will become more expensive and consumers will turn to According to Fulbrook, the tipping point where consumers look away from and look at hybrid and electric will probably be in mid-2023.