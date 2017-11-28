Women first, prosperity for all: What we know of Ivanka's GES 2017 agenda

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser arrived in India amid tight security early on Tuesday to attend the Summit (GES), beginning here later in the day. Speaking a day ahead of the Summit (GES), said, "as the world's largest democracies... there is much we can and should do together. We share common priorities, including promoting economic growth and reform, fighting terrorism, and expanding security cooperation."

The Summit is being held for the first time in South Asia in Hyderabad, India, from November 28-30. The event will comprise a line- up showcasing abundant talent, stories of perseverance with a dash of glamour.

Here's all you need to know:

Inaugural session

The inaugural session will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Following this, a session will be moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco.

This will see the participation of Ivanka Trump, Sibongile Sambo, Managing Director of SRS Aviation and SRS Petroleum and Marcus Wallenberg, the Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).

Indian bigwigs to attend dinner at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace





Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace has the world's largest dining hall. Prime Minister will host the White House advisor at this luxurious palace today. The who’s who of India Inc, including Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani would attend the dinner, according to officials. PM Modi and Ms Trump will dine at the Nizam's famous '101 Dining Hall' that can seat can seat 101 guests at a time.

2017 - Day 2

On the second day of 2017, will be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education, and mentorship. Innovators in workforce development and training will discuss what works and what more can be done to open doors for women at the workplace.

2017 - Day 3

The closing session of will bring together key influencers that support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs. Panelists will share efforts to advance women in leadership positions and ensure that women have "seats at the table" while breaking down the barriers that disproportionately affect women's ability to start and grow businesses.

It will also feature a panel discussion themed "Women Win, We All Win: Promoting Inclusive Environments for Women Entrepreneurs", which will be moderated by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

2017 mobile application for seamless networking





The has introduced a mobile application to enable seamless networking among all registered delegates. A wearable device interlinked with the application is also being provided to all delegates for use during and after the summit. So far, 1500 delegates have downloaded the app, 20,000 profiles have been viewed, 4,000 messages and 6,000 business cards have been exchanged and 500 meetings have already been set up.

Ivanka Trump's schedule

Ivanka will be staying in Trident Hotel in Hitec City, about two km from International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of State government officials had earlier said that she will stay in Westin Hotel in the same area.

Day 1 - Tuesday

The Hindu reported that she will reach HICC at 3 pm and meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. After the inaugural session of and a panel discussion, Ivanka will return to hotel.

Around 8 p.m., she will leave for Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel in the old city where Modi is hosting a dinner for her and other delegates. After the dinner, she will come back to the hotel.

Day 2 - Wednesday

Security agencies are tight-lipped on her itinerary, but here's what we know - On Wednesday she will leave for HICC around 9 a.m. and address another session at She will leave HICC at 12 noon.

According to The Hindu, Ivanka may visit the old city for a sight-seeing tour. She is likely to see Charminar, a globally recognised monument and symbol of Hyderabad, and also shop at nearby Laad Bazar, famous for bangles, bridal wear, semi-precious stones, pearls, jewellery and silverware.

may also visit historic Makkah Masjid and Chowmohalla Palace, one of the Nizam palaces.

Security arrangement for Ivanka Trump's visit

A security blanket is thrown on the city to monitor every moment of public. The roads and stretches that Ivanka would take, are thoroughly checked. Undercover policemen are on the vigil to avert any untoward incidents.

10,000 security personnel have been deployed in While US security agencies are taking care of Ivanka Trump's security, the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) is providing security to the Prime Minister.





With over 1500 delegates from 150 countries across the globe attending the GES, it has become a challenging task for the police to maintain law and order.

Women First, Prosperity for All

This is the eighth edition of the Global Summit, the preeminent gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world. The summit will focus on the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," and this will be the first in which women are the majority, over 52.5 per cent, of the participants.

With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google's Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

More than 10 countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

Well-known names to address session

Well-known names from the industry who would address the summit are TVS Capital Funds CMD Gopal Srinivasan, Carlyle India Advisors Managing Director Neeraj Bharadwaj, star chef Vikas Khanna, Amway Corporation president Doug Devos, Flipkart’s co-founder Sachin Bansal, Nasscom president K. Chandrasekhar and Kalaari Capital managing Director Vani Kola.