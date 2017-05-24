Expecting CBSE board results? No clarity so far

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from March 9. The Class 10 exam was taken by 8,86,506 students and the Class 12 exam by a total of 10, 98,981. The number of students for Class 10 had an increase of 15.73% and 2.82% for Class 12 more than those of last year, respectively.

The results of Class 12 were expected to be released by May 24 (Wednesday). However, the Delhi High Court’s ruling on the policy of exam score evaluation or marks moderation policy stated the continuity of giving grace marks this year, causing a huge confusion in everyone’s mind. This ruling is expected to delay the declaration of the much awaited results. The Court passed a ruling yesterday, asking the Board to re-establish the Marks Moderation Policy, which was abandoned.

What is Marks Moderation Policy?

Under the moderation policy, a student, for instance, is given up to 15% extra marks in certain papers if he or she finds the questions difficult to solve. It helps the student clear an exam if a few marks are required.

Why is it creating confusion?

The CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy but the decision was challenged by a parent and a lawyer citing that this will adversely affect the results and the students in general. They are of the opinion that due to the CBSE’s decision Class 12 students may not meet the cut-off of because a decrease in marks by at least 15 per cent is expected. Other states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will put the policy change to practice next year onwards. The students from these states would perform better than those from Delhi and other states.

The Board said that it has not yet received a copy of the Court’s order without which it cannot declare the results date. No notification about the date twenty-four hours prior to declaration has been put up on the CBSE site or the results site.

The Board is facing phenomenal pressure to announce the results as soon as possible as the exams were already delayed due to the assembly polls that happened earlier this year. Plus admissions to the universities including the DU for graduate courses have started by now. Even though there’s a general perception now that the Court’s ruling may postpone the results till next week, the authority at the Court is of the opinion that the judgment will not delay the results as everything is done in a scientific manner.

How to Check the Results Once Officially Announced?