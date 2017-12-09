Educational News
March 12, 2018, Monday
UPSC 2018: Vacancy For Assistant Director Safety (Chemical).Steps To Apply
Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till March 15, 2018 (Thursday).
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ministry of Labor & Employment To Hire Asst. Director Safety (Electrical)
Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till March 15, 2018 (Thursday).
March 12, 2018, Monday
IBPS Clerk Exam 2018-19: Important Dates, Registration Process
Going by the usual yearly pattern, the online process will start from Aug/Sept 2018 with the prelim taking place in the first ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indian parents most keen to help children with schoolwork, says study
This contrasts with UK parents, who are less likely to spend more than an hour per day helping with their children's schoolwork
March 08, 2018, Thursday
UPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical)
The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical). Candidates willing to take up the ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
BSEB: Revised Results of BTET 2017 Announced. Steps to Check
The Bihar TET result 2017 can be accessed from the official website: Bsebonline.net.
March 05, 2018, Monday
CBSE warns exam centres about fake e-mails asking for question papers
The Class 10 examinations are being conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad
March 05, 2018, Monday
Write CBSE board exams with a smile and confidence: PM Modi to students
More than 28,00,000 candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations being conducted by the CBSE
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
CBSE to allow children with special needs to write board exams with laptops
The invigilator will sign the printouts of the answers typed by the candidate which will be facilitated by the CS
February 23, 2018, Friday
NEET: SC refuses students' petition against fixed upper age limit
Medical aspirants had challenged the CBSE's decision to fix the upper age limit as 25
February 19, 2018, Monday
Consulting majors Deloitte, BCG & AT Kearney lead placements at IIM-B
Consulting firms led by Deloitte USI at 18 offers, The Boston Consulting Group (17) and AT Kearney ( 16) turn up as top ...
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
UGC NET 2017: CBSE Declares Results. Simple Steps To Download
The UGC NET 2017 results have officially been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 2, 2018 ...
December 18, 2017, Monday
NEET, JEE may be conducted twice a year
Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha said in Parliament
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Krishna University declares Results of Semester 5 UG Students
Visit the official website of Krishna University or click on the link: www.krishnauniversity.ac.in
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Railways Invites Applications For Clerical Posts. Steps To Apply
The interested candidates can apply only online on the official website.
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
CBSE releases practical exam schedule for class 10, 12 board examination
The board is likely to release date sheet for main exam in January 2018
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
GATE 2018: Important Dates And Examination Schedule
All the eligible and interest candidates who have registered early this year during 1st September to 5th October 2017 can visit ...
December 11, 2017, Monday
Ambedkar Institute To Hire Asst. Professor Through UPSC
Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 28th December, 2017 (Thursday).
December 11, 2017, Monday
UPSC 2017-18: Vacancy For Assistant Professor (Technical). Steps To Apply
Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 28th December, 2017 (Thursday).
December 09, 2017, Saturday
IBPS SO Exam 2018: Last Date To Print Application Is December 12
The IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to conduct the Common Written Examination for recruitment of (SO). ...