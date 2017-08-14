Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 dates has been announced. Commencement of process will start with availability of Application Forms from 01st September 2017. The last date to submit is 05th October 2017. Examination will be conducted on February 03rd, 04th, 10th and 11th 2018 (Saturdays and Sundays). GATE is a national-level entrance examination held for admission into Postgraduate Programmes (Master's & Doctoral - M.E., M.Tech, PhD) at IITs, IISc, IISERs and other reputed institutions. Many Govt. PSUs such as IOCL, PGCIL, NTPC, BHEL, BARC, ISRO, CSIR, DRDO and private organizations also use GATE scores for recruitment purposes. GATE is jointly administered by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven zonal Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Ministry for Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Govt. of India. Each year one of these institutes conduct GATE on a rotational basis, in will be conducted by IIT Guwahati.



Important Dates:



Online Available 01st September 2017 Last Date for Submission of Application Forms 05th October 2017 Available Online 05th January 2018 Exam Date 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th February 2018 GATE Result 17th March 2018

Discipline Code Allocated Weightage for chosen discipline General Aptitude (GA) Engineering Mathematics AE, AG, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, IN, ME, MN, MT, PI, TF and XE 70% 15% 15% AR, CY, EY, GG, MA, PH and XL 85% 15% -

Candidates should have completed Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Master's degree in Science (B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Pharm/B.Sc. (Research)/ B.S./B. Arch/M. Sc./ M.A./ MCA or equivalent/Integrated M.Sc./ Integrated B.S.-M.S./Integrated M.E./ M.Tech (Post-B.Sc.)/Integrated M.E./ M.Tech or Dual Degree)

Final year students are also eligible to apply

There is no age limit for appearing for GATE

Candidates need to visit the official website - http://www.gate.iitg.ac.in/ and register as a new user using valid email ID and Mobile number After registering candidates will get access to GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) through their unique Enrolment ID and password Fill the and upload photograph, signature and other required documents and details Pay the Application Fee either Online (net banking/debit card) or Offline (e-challan) Download and print filled for future use Download Admit Card

General Category (Men) Rs. 1500/- Female Candidates and Reserved Categories Rs. 750/- International Candidates (Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu) USD $50 International Candidates (Dubai and Singapore) USD $100

GATE is one of the most pursued after entrance examination in India. Last year around 9,00,000 candidates appeared for the examination. GATE is conducted across 197 cities of India and 6 international cities namely Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore. GATE scores are also accepted for admission in universities in Singapore and Germany. While filling the candidates provide three choices for centres and they are allocated the centre accordingly. GATE examination is conducted online and consists of both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and questions which have numerical answers which are to be keyed in by candidates. The time duration for GATE is 3 hours; also GATE score remain valid for 3 years.GATE is conducted for 23 different papers; candidates are allowed to select only one of the 23 papers. The 23 disciplines and their codes are: Aerospace Engineering (AE), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Architecture and Planning (AR), Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Civil Engineering (CE), Mining Engineering (MN), Chemical Engineering (CH), Metallurgical Engineering (MT), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Petroleum Engineering (PE), Chemistry (CY), Physics (PH), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Electrical Engineering (EE), Textile Engineering and Fiber Science (TF), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Engineering Sciences (XE A-H) and Life Sciences (XL P-U). GATE examination consists of 65 questions that carry 100 marks. Along with the chosen discipline GATE examination will also consists of questions from General Aptitude (GA) and Engineering Mathematics with below mentioned weightage.There is also negative marking for multiple-choice questions. For 1-mark questions one third (1/3) and for 2-mark questions two third (2/3) marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for numerical questions.