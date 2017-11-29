JUST IN
SSC: CGL (I) Exam 2017 Final Answer Key With Question Papers
Indian Navy looking for 186 civilian personnel

Staff Nurse, Telephone Operator, MTS, Fireman and other vacancies announced. Last date to apply for the posts offline is January 2, 2018.

Trupti Ramball 

An Indian Navy MiG 29K on a low pass over the deck of USS Nimitz during Malabar 2017. Photo: @indiannavy
The Western Naval Command, Mumbai of the Ministry of Defence recently issued a notification to recruit civilian personnel in the Indian Navy. Interested candidates have download the application form from the official website, indiannavy.nic.in, fill in the requisite details and submit the physical application to the office of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

According to the notification, the last date to apply for the posts is 45 days after the date of publication of the advertisement, i.e. on January 2, 2018. For the candidates from far-flung areas, the deadline to fill the application is January 9, 2018.

The navy is looking at recruiting about 186 civilians for various vacancies. Here are the details:

Designation Posts
Staff nurse 1
Telephone operator 16
Swimming instructor 1
Fire engine driver 3
Fireman 26
Cook 14
MTS ministerial (safaiwala) 66
MTS ministerial (peon) 38
Tyreman 2
Total 186


Eligibility criteria
Candidates interested in MTS Ministerial posts should be 0th passed or equivalent. For the tyreman profile, the minimum qualification required is 10th passed or equivalent with two- years experience in the trade.

For the vacancy of staff nurse, the candidates should be 10th passed or equivalent and a certificate of training in an approved hospital as a nurse. Telephone operator post demands 10th passed or equivalent and proficiency in the handling of PBX Board. Candidates keen on cook position should be 10th passed with one-year experience in the trade.

The age limit for MTS, fireman, cook and other posts is 56 years.

Application process
Eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending the application with other required documents to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (for CPPO). Here is a step-by-steps guide on how to:
  1. Log on to the official website www.indiannavy.nic.in
  2. Click on the Careers tab on the home page
  3. Click on the link to the notification
  4. Read the instructions provided
  5. Download and save the application
  6. Take a print out of the application
  7. Fill in the details in the fields provided
  8. Submit the application to the Headquarters Western Naval Command
  9. Keep a copy of application for further reference
The applications should be mailed to:
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (for CPPO)
Headquarters Western Naval Command,
Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate,
Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, 400001.

Selection process
All candidates will be required to submit their documents for verification and go through a medical examination. For all the posts, the candidates will be scrutinized and shortlisted after provisional appointment letter and document verification. Candidates for fire engine driver and fireman posts will be selected on the basis of a physical fitness test. 
First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 14:17 IST

