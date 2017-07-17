NEET 2017: AIQ Counselling (1st Round) results out. Check it here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the result for First Round All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for 2017. Candidates can check the results the MCC’s official website. Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other state. For instance, a student from Delhi wants to purse MBBS from a college in Mumbai, he or she will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of the college.



This year 6, 11,539 (2, 66,221 males and 3, 45,313 females) candidates became eligible for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had announced July 12 as the last date to fill choices and lock them.

Candidates who were seeking admission to medical courses through the AIQ had to fill in their choices by 11.59 pm on July 12 (Wednesday). Earlier the option to choose the college was allowed till 5 pm by July 12 which was extended till midnight on the same day. “Choice filling and Locking Facility is Extended till 11:59PM 12th July, 2017. Choices will be locked by MCC Server automatically by 11:59PM 12.07.2017,” the MCC said in its official notification.



How to Check the allotment results:



Go to MCC official website: www.mcc.nic.in or the direct link here.

Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then click on ‘All India Quota Counselling’

Click on the Round I Result link.

Provide your roll number and hit the Submit button

View your allotment result.

Event Duration Day Registration, Choice Filling(From 5th ) & Indicative Seat 3rd July to 11th July, 2017 (Registration will be open up to 05:00 PM of 11th July 2017 only) 9 Days 2 Choice filling and Locking 12 12th July, 2017 (up to 11:59 PM of 12th July, 2017) 1 Day Process of Seat Allotment – Round 1 13th July -14th July, 2017 2 Days Round 1 Result Publish 15th July, 2017 1 Day Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round 16th July to 22nd July , 2017 (up to 05:00 PM of 22 ND July, 2017) 7 Days Exercising of Choices and Locking(Round 2) & New Registration 1st August 2017 to 4th August 2017 (Registration will be open up to 05:00 PM of 4th AUGUST 2017 only) 4 Days Process of Seat Allotment – Round 2 5th -7th August, 2017 3 Days Round 2 Result Publish 8th August, 2017 1 Day Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2 9th to 16th August, 2017 (up to 05:00 PM of 17TH August, 2017 8 Days Transfer of vacant seats to State Quota 16th August, 2017 (After 05:00 PM)

Candidates will have to report to colleges from July 16 to July 22 till 5 pm. The 2ns round of the counselling process will start with choice locking from August 1 and will be concluded by August 16 post which the vacant seats will be transferred to state quota.(Time 05:00 PM mentioned above is by computer server time) Commencement of MBBS/BDS first year session – from 4August, 2017. (Source: MCC The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) under the scanner of the Supreme Court had announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) on June 23 2017 on their official site cbseneet.nic.in The (NEET-UG) is an entrance exam for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in India. Announced by the Government of Indian, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the exam was soon invalidated by the Supreme Court of India on the petitions against it. However, the ban was lifted and the 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.