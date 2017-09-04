SSC 2017: Release Of admit cards (Hall Tickets) For MTS re-examination

The (SSC) is set conduct Re-Examination of Multitasking (Non-technical) Paper I (2016) from September 16, 2017 (Saturday) onward to October 26, 2017 (Thursday). Earlier the Exam (offline mode) was conducted in April, May and June 2017 was cancelled. The Commission is going to take the re-examination and announce the Multitasking Staff Admit Card soon in the 1st Week of September for about 8,300 vacancies of multitasking staff. Candidates can download the MTS Exam Hall Ticket (Admit Card) from the official site once it is announced. The Commission had received around seventy lakhs application forms for the exam. As per the latest updates announced by the Commission, the written examination will now be conducted through the online mode. A Computer Based Test will be conducted to shortlist the participants. Candidates who are selected will be called for Personal Interview.



How to Download Admit Card:



Visit the official site of the Commission http://ssc.nic.in/

Search for the Admit Card MTS Re-examination in the Latest Alternatively, you can click on Admit Card in the Nav bar of the site. Click on the same and select your region. (Or you can click the direct link give in the table below)

After clicking the region, you will be redirected to the concerned site.

Search for the MTS Re-examination Admit Card link. Click on the same.

Enter your Roll No., Date of Birth and Select your exam city and search in the second box shown on the page.

You Admit Card will be displayed. Download and print it out.

The MTS 2016--17 Exam pattern has been through a change from this year. It will be conducted online with the number of questions decreased to 100 questions from 200 questions within a time limit of 90 minutes. This Re-examination of MTS Paper I has Objective Type & Descriptive Type questions. The Objective Types comprise the questions based on Reasoning, Aptitude and General Awareness & English. On the other hand paper II (which will be announced shortly) has Short Essay & Letter Writing. There will be total 200 questions.Once the Commission announces the Admit Certificates or Cards, candidate must not multiple downloads the admit card. In case of multiple downloads of duplicate admit card, may block you from downloading admit card. The MTS Admit Card 2017 of the participants for Multitasking 2017 Offline Exam will have Roll No (seat no.), Exam Venue, Date of MTS Exam 2016-2017, Timings, Shift of the test Photo & Signature and the like. The candidates also need to carry their one photo having ID proofs as original and photo copy at the Exam Center. The ID can be one of the following documents: Adhaar Card, Voter ID, Pan Card, Passport, Driving License etc. It is obligatory to carry the Multitasking Staff Admit Card 2017 to the exam center else no candidate will be allowed to take up the exam.Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.