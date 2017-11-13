UPSC Invites Applications For Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical) Post

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Nautical Surveyor-cum- General (Technical) to be hired by Directorate General of Shipping under Ministry of Shipping. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till November 16, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 5 reserved for UR (2), OBC (1), SC (1) and ST (1). The qualified candidate would be given pre-revised pay scale- PB-3 Rs.15600-39100/- plus Grade Pay Rs.7600/- Revised Pay Scale- Level-12, Cell No.1 as per 7th CPC. (Total Emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.78800/-p.m. approximately). The job location is Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai but the selected candidate will be required to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 50 years for unreserved candidates as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 55 years for Scheduled Caste Schedule Tribe candidates and 53 years for Other Backward Class candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to five years as per instructions/order issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Certificate of Competency as Master of a Foreign Going Ship as recognized by the Government of India.



Experience: Five years’ service as Deck officer, after obtaining the certificate of competency of second mate (Foreign Going), of which one year must have been in capacity of a Master on a Foreign going ship.



Keep in mind that Extra Master’s Certificate of Competency or Master of Science Degree in Maritime Affairs awarded by a recognized University and in survey would be preferred. Also inspection of merchant ships and examination work for one year or more on the date of submission of application to the will be desirable qualification.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Working in connection with Survey and Inspection of Ship and examination of master and mates in Mercantile Marine Departments

Implementation of ISPS code, Port State Control etc. and other duties arising under M.S. Act, 1958 and Rules and orders made there under. Dealing with matters concerned with Factories Act and Model Rules.

Working in connection with the enforcement of Dock Workers (Safety, Health and Welfare) Act, 1986 and the rules and regulations framed thereunder.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee. Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.