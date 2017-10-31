73-year-old Dhumal to be BJP CM face in Himachal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Tuesday said will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to vote on November 9.

While 73-year-old Dhumal is a two-time former chief minister of the state and the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, the BJP central leadership had earlier decided to go into the election without a chief ministerial face.

That it has had to change its strategy with polling a mere nine days away has much to do with the rival Congress putting up a tough challenge, as to curb the rebellion within BJP ranks. On Monday, BJP had expelled seven of its party members, including a sitting legislator, for contesting against official party candidates.

Dhumal turns 74 in April, a year short of the BJP's unofficial cut off age of 75 for its leaders to retire from occupying ministerial berths. However, if the BJP were to win Himachal Pradesh, it is likely that Dhumal would continue as the state chief minister at the time of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His son Anurag Thakur is a two time Lok Sabha member from Hamirpur.

There had been speculation that the BJP central leadership, if the party were to win the election, would pick its chief minister after the results. Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was being spoken of as a possible chief ministerial face. In several of the assembly polls since 2014, the party has followed a similar script.

It didn't announce a chief ministerial face for assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Exceptions were made in Delhi, Goa and Assam. It lost in Delhi and had to burn midnight oil to manage a in Goa after Congress emerged as the single largest party but short of the majority mark.

The BJP chief's announcement also comes in the wake of the Congress having already declared 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh, the incumbent chief minister, as its face for the assembly poll. By appointing him the campaign committee chief, which came only after the veteran pushed the central leadership, the Congress gave Singh the authority to pick his candidates. Not just Singh, his son Vikramaditya will also be contesting the election.

Like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh is also a north Indian hill state where upper castes determine the poll result. In Uttarakhand, the BJP picked Trivendra Singh Rawat, a Rajput, as the chief minister after the results. In Himachal Pradesh, the party was expected to strike a balance by selecting a Brahmin. However, the situation on the ground forced a rethink. Dhumal and are both Rajputs. With a Rajput consolidation feared in Congress' favour, the BJP was forced to announce Dhumal as its chief ministerial face. BJP's Shanta Kumar has been the only Brahmin chief minister of the state.

The BJP is also on the brink of breaching its 75-year-old rule. Karnataka is scheduled for assembly election in May, 2018. The BJP state unit chief as well as its chief ministerial face there is BS Yeddyurappa. He turns 75 in February.

In the last couple of years, the 75-year rule has been applied both at the Centre, in dropping ministers from the union council of ministers, as well as in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Najma Heptulla and Kalraj Mishra were dropped from the union cabinet after they turned 75. Similarly, Anandiben Patel was replaced as the Gujarat chief minister and Babulal Gaur dropped form the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

"Virbharda Singh keeps asking us that under whose leadership the BJP is fighting the elections. In the whole country, the BJP is fighting under the leadership of Modiji. But if you want to hear under whose leadership the BJP is contesting in Himachal, then I want to make it clear today," Sha said at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh.

"Vibhadra ji, the BJP is going to fight under Dhumalji's leadership in Himachal. I want to say that we will fight these 2017 polls in the name of our senior leader Dhumalji. I also want to say that Dhumalji is currently a former chief minister and the leader of the opposition, but after December 18 he will become Himachal's chief minister," Shah said.

The BJP and the Congress have ruled the state alternately for close to three decades. "Dhumal Ji is among our senior-most leaders with rich administrative experience in Himachal. He will once again make a wonderful CM," Prime Minister tweeted.