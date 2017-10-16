Banks begin to accept GST input claims to grant working capital

More than 90 days after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST), lenders are gravitating to sanctioning working capital loans, especially to micro and small units, against documents used in the new tax regime. They are no longer looking at just sales of the units concerned to decide on loan sanctions. Banks are looking at input credit in deciding how much working capital loans they should advance. The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, and Union Bank of India, also a public sector bank, have started giving loans, especially to micro, ...