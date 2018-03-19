NPCI asks banks to reject UPI transactions from non-compliant apps

In a circular released on Friday, the has cracked the whip on non-compliant Unified Payments Interface apps, instructing and payment service providers to reject transactions generated from non-compliant apps. The circular sent to all UPI-supported in the BHIM ecosystem stated that it is mandatory for all apps to have support for sending or receiving money through virtual payment addresses, generate for Bharat QR or QR and accept payments by scanning, and respond to intent call on the same phone. stated that these guidelines must be mandatorily followed by bank and merchant apps, while those running merchant-only business are excluded on certain counts but are still required to accept and send payments through VPA. They must also have the ability to scan QR codes, and respond to collect requests that originate on other phones. The objective behind this seems to be improving the interoperability between apps on the platform while there are concerns that giving itself and the power to reject transactions originating from non-compliant apps could further ruin the user experience of Earlier, Business Standard had reported on failed transactions that were leading to money being stuck between banks, with no recourse available from the An estimate by NPCI’s former chief A P Hota suggested that the failure rates could be as high as 15 per cent, even though no official data is available. “Above interoperability features must be enabled by April 16, 2018 by all BHIM apps. The other compliance as per earlier circulars shall continue to be applicable. PSP bank must decline such transactions from non-compliant BHIM apps after 16th April 2018 proactively. reserves the rights to decline the transactions for such non-compliant apps,” the circular stated. Industry watchers suggest that this could be a dangerous precedent to be set on such a short timeline by the payments body.

Apps will take a few months to comply and already many transactions are failing so forcing compliance by declining transaction is not the way to go, said a bank’s top official, requesting anonymity.