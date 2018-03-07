Despite PNB FIR, Nirav Modi's brother got $350,000 from SBI, says TV report

Accused in the Rs 127-billion (PNB) fraud, might breathe easy as the Delhi High Court on Wednesday called the case against the absconding diamantaire "sketchy". The court also issued a notice to the (ED) on a plea filed by Modi. The Delhi High Court Judge said, "... Want to wait to see what the ED has to say because Vijay Aggarwal (Nirav Modi's lawyer) himself doesn't seem to be too sure of the facts of the case." Meanwhile, wants the ED action of seizing his property and depositing it with the PNB quashed. Alarmingly, the extent of the unravelling fraud at PNB could rise beyond the nearly $2-billion mark so far outlined by the state-owned lender. Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi, and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank, with the purported involvement of a few bank employees. The ED has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms, and others on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR). The CBI and the ED have registered FIRs to probe the case and intensified the crackdown on Modi and Choksi. Here are the top 10 developments surrounding the allegedly perpetrated by and Mehul Choksi 1) According to TV reports, despite PNB FIR, Nirav Modi's brother got $350,000 from State Bank of India (SBI). If reports are to be believed, the important question that arises is - How was Nirav Modi’s State Bank of India account in Antwerp still active 28 days after his Rs 130 billion default was discovered? 2) PNB chief Sunil Mehta appears before SFIO The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) today questioned PNB managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta for five hours in connection with the Rs 126 bn fraud at the bank, allegedly carried out by diamond jewellers and Mehta was seen entering the SFIO office here before 11 AM and leaving around 4 PM, presumably after recording his statement. 3) No visibility of dues recovery from Choksi, Nirav: ICICI, Axis officials Top officials of ICICI and Axis have told an that recovery of loans worth Rs 10 billion seemed impossible from the and Gitanjali Group of companies. According to sources, ICICI Bank Executive Director N S Kannan and Axis Bank Deputy Managing Director V Srinivasan, who appeared before the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) in Mumbai on Tuesday, told investigators that there was "no visible possibility" of recovering the money from the companies owned by fugitive jewellers and 4) no more a part of Indian billionaires' club in Forbes list 2018 is no longer a part of India's billionaires' club. Modi, who had featured in Forbes' 2017 rich list with a fortune of $1.8 billion, could not make the cut in this year's rankings. " is among the drop-offs from this year's the list, along with Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter, Christoffel Wiese of South Africa, and Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud," Forbes said. 5) Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on plea of Nirav Modi's firm: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the (ED) on a plea by Nirav Modi's firm Firestar Diamond against a money laundering case lodged by the probe agency in connection with the case. A Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta issued a notice to the ED on Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd's plea seeking direction to the agency to supply it several documents, including a copy of the search warrants. The Bench, however, refrained itself from staying the proceedings against the company, saying that it wanted to consider the "stay part" after the agency has filed its response. It directed the ED to place before it the sequence in which it initiated proceedings in the matter. "The relevant records involved in the matter should be placed before the court on the next date of the hearing, March 19." "The officer conversant with the present case should also remain present in the court to answer all queries," the bench said. 6) Nirav Modi's lawyer seeks quashing of ED action: Advocate Vijay Aggrawal, appearing for the firm, sought the quashing of the ED action of taking away the movable property and depositing the same with the PNB bank. Further, he submitted before the Delhi court that the ED be directed to supply a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it, pursuant to which the searches and seizures were conducted by the ED. Additional Solicitor General Sandeep Sethi and advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for ED submitted that the firm's plea is premature and the challenge is misconceived. Court asked ED to present all documents & said the matter is "sketchy" since we don't have all the facts. Further, he submitted before the Delhi court that the ED be directed to supply a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it, pursuant to which the searches and seizures were conducted by the ED. Additional Solicitor General Sandeep Sethi and advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for ED submitted that the firm's plea is premature and the challenge is misconceived. Court asked ED to present all documents & said the matter is "sketchy" since we don't have all the facts. We told them that this is the basis of our petition that there is no info. Court fixed matter for further hearing at 2:15 pm on March 19: Vijay Aggarwal, #NiravModi's lawyer Further, Firestar Diamond International's plea claimed that the central probe agency conducted its searches without following due process and giving a copy of the search warrant to the company officials. ALSO READ: PNB scam: SFIO summons senior officials of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank 9) Fraud probe drove Modi's jewellery business to US bankruptcy filing: Nirav Modi's international jewellery business was driven toward US bankruptcy protection after authorities in India began seizing and freezing assets. On Tuesday, at a Manhattan federal bankruptcy court hearing, the company's attorney outlined that background. Nirav Modi, the chief executive officer of the parent company of the jeweller Firestar Diamond Inc, is under investigation for the alleged While Firestar isn't linked to the complaints filed by authorities, the seizure of assets has still taken its toll. "That had a dramatic and sudden impact on the operations of the US companies," said Ian Winters of Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens LLP in the hearing on behalf of Firestar Diamond. ALSO READ: PNB scam: Gitanjali Group's VP held, SFIO calls top bankers; 10 highlights 10) CBI arrests Gitanjali's VP Vipul Chitalia: On Tuesday, the CBI arrested Vipul Chitalia, the vice-president of the Gitanjali Group of Companies, in connection with the PNB scam. The probe agency claimed that Chitalia was a "mastermind" who reported directly to Chitalia's was the 19th arrest in the case, the CBI said. In Mumbai, after he was detained at the airport and questioned by the agency, Chitalia was produced before a special CBI court in the afternoon. Judge S R Tamboli remanded him in CBI custody till March 17. "Chitalia was instrumental in preparing applications for putting through the fraudulent transactions of the LoUs (Letters of Undertaking) and FLCs (Foreign Letters of Credit) with the active connivance of key accused Gokulnath Shetty," Special prosecutor A Limosin told the court. ALSO READ: Rs 127-billion fraud fallout: Foreign banks stop selling gold to PNB With agency inputs