Private banks hid substantial bad debts, reveals RBI-mandated disclosure

Even after asset quality review of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), private sector probably continued to hide a large chunk of their bad assets.

But now those assets are all scheduled to come up in public glare as the central bank recently brought out a rule that mandated to disclose assessed bad debt numbers, if the divergence between the central bank’s assessment and the bank’s actual assessment was more than 15 per cent.





According to Credit Suisse, Bank's NPAs were higher at 4.5 per cent of loans (vs 1.78 per cent reported) and at Bank, the numbers were at 7 per cent, against 5.85 per cent reported. These two are yet to come with their annual reports. Ltd., which raised capital through qualified institutional placement route in the end of March, reported in its annual report that has pegged its total gross at 5 per cent for fiscal year 2015-16, against the bank's own assessment of only 0.76 per cent for that financial year.

RBI’s asset quality review last year had shown that under-reported about half of their bad loans.

In case of Yes Bank, wrote, “the management has indicated that during the course of FY17 these accounts have seen repayments and improvements” and therefore, the outstanding for March 17 is now lower at Rs 1,000 crore, or 1 per cent of FY17 loans.

had assessed that the bank had Rs 4,930 crore of bad loans, against the actual reported Rs 750 crore.

“Given these large divergences, FY17 audit results will be keenly awaited and narrowing of these divergences will be key for contraction in their valuation gap to the private consumer banks,” said.

At 1:45 pm, stock was down 4.72 per cent to Rs 1,504.75 a piece, Bank was down 1.93 per cent at Rs 507.10, and Bank was down 0.87 per cent at Rs 297.75 on the BSE.