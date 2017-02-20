TRENDING ON BS
SBI rebrands its corporate website as 'bank.sbi'

The existing web address will remain active till customers become familiar with new address

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Logo of State Bank of India

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has rebranded its corporate website as "bank.sbi" from the earlier sbi.co.in.

Bank.sbi is the highest domain protocol, known as generic top level domain (gTLD).

The adoption of gTLD enables an organisation to use its corporate name – .sbi – as their website’s top-level identifier, instead of using a more traditional ".com" or ".co.in" domains, SBI said in a statement on Sunday.

The existing web address will remain active till customers become familiar with operating through the new address.

With this, SBI has become the first banking organisation in India to use a gTLD for its internet presence. This is expected to provide enhanced security to its customers, it added.

