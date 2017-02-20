SBI rebrands its corporate website as 'bank.sbi'

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has rebranded its corporate as "bank.sbi" from the earlier co.in.

Bank. is the highest domain protocol, known as generic top level domain (gTLD).

The adoption of gTLD enables an organisation to use its corporate name – . – as their website’s top-level identifier, instead of using a more traditional ".com" or ".co.in" domains, said in a statement on Sunday.

The existing web address will remain active till customers become familiar with operating through the new address.

With this, has become the first banking organisation in India to use a gTLD for its internet presence. This is expected to provide enhanced security to its customers, it added.