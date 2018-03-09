At a time when the overall is grappling with the problem of bad loans, official data compiled by the government holds out hope in at least one segment: the poor, largely unorganised self-help groups (SHGs) led by women and doing

(NPAs) as a percentage of total given to women-led SHGs in January 2018 dropped to 2.55 per cent from a high of almost 26 per cent before bank linkages were introduced under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) somewhere around 2013.

If both pre- and post- periods were taken together, NPAs as a percentage of total as of January 2018 would stand at 6.76 per cent, which would be considered bad by banking standards. But the marked change since linkages started going as part of cannot be ignored.

Till January 2018, such SHGs had outstanding amounting to around Rs 511 billion, of which just around Rs 13 billion (2.55 per cent) were classified as NPAs, show provisional data.

By comparison, the overall gross NPA ratio of were expected to increase to 10.8 per cent by March and further to 11.1 per cent by September 2018, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) financial stability report of December 2017. In fact, on an average, India’s ratio of NPAs to gross has shown a steep rise in the past five years, hovering around 9 per cent as of 2016, studies show.

Compared with other developing economies like China, Brazil and South Africa – all of which have NPAs at under 4 per cent of outstanding loans, a level generally considered safe – India’s performance looks even more dismal.

It is not that given to SHGs as part of the bank linkage under the were always financially sound and their creditworthiness was as high as at present. Before a structured form of bank linkages was provided under NRLM, the total NPAs as a percentage of outstanding stood at as high as 26 per cent. In some states and Union Territories like Puducherry, Rajasthan and Lakshwadeep, the NPAs were as high as 70-90 per cent of total outstanding

Data showed that even after there were wide regional variations in the extent of given to women-led groups turning bad. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, NPAs as a proportion of outstanding were higher than the national mean.

In 2013-14, amounting to Rs 240 billion were distributed to 1.01 million SHGs. Until January 2018, these had risen to over Rs 310 billion and the number of SHGs had increased to 1.98 million.

“Our experience of dealing with bank given to poor and largely marginal women-led groups is that their creditworthiness and payment promptness has improved considerably in the past few years,” a senior government official said.

Data show that since its inception in 2011, women members of SHGs have accessed cumulative bank credit of over Rs 1.19 trillion under NRLM, and around 3.5 million SHGs have benefited from the programme.